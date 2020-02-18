ATTLEBORO -- A 56-year-old Attleboro man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for raping and indecently assaulting a young female family member during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.
Albert L. Tremblay Jr. was sentenced to a 15- to 20-year prison term after he was convicted by a Fall River Superior Court jury last week of three counts of child rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years of age, Quinn said.
The jury deliberated for about five hours before returning its verdict.
After his release from prison, Tremblay will be on probation for five years, according to the district attorney.
“The defendant was in a position of trust as the victim’s family member, and had easy access to her. The repeated sexual assaults caused serious trauma to the victim, who should have been enjoying her childhood," Quinn said in a statement.
"I commend her for coming forward and persevering through this very difficult ordeal. A substantial prison sentence was more than justified to hold the defendant accountable,” he said.
When he was arrested in 2014, Tremblay lived on Birch Street.
The victim was in her mid-20s when she reported the sexual abuse she suffered as a child, starting when she was around 8 or 9. The abuse escalated to rape, according to the district attorney.
Tremblay's arrest came after an investigation by then Detective Sgt. Arthur Brillon, who is now retired. Brillon tracked down a witness, who confirmed the victim’s statements to her about the rapes from a decade earlier. The defendant was later indicted and arrested, Quinn said.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Casey Smith.
