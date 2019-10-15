An Attleboro resident who works at a Milford auto repair shop reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries Monday when a tank he was welding on exploded.
The man, who was not named but was described as being in his late 40s, was airlifted from Birchler’s Automotive on Birch Street to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to WCVB-TV in Boston.
A person who answered the phone at Birchler’s on Tuesday said they don’t know what the man’s condition was and would have no further comment.
“Some fumes had accumulated in the tank, and there was a heat source, and it did blow back in his face,” Milford police Sgt. Robert Tusino said. “He had significant burns to his face and his arms. There was, obviously, there was an airway issue, so we thought it would be best to call LifeFlight.”
The fire department is next door to the shop so emergency medical technicians were able to begin treating the man quickly.
“The helipad is actually 100 yards from where the incident happened,” Tusino said. “Hopefully, it will turn out OK.”
On Sept. 25, an employee at Cannan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station and Auto Repair in Mansfield suffered serious burns in an explosion and fire. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the explosion.
