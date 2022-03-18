ATTLEBORO — A city man repairing his car suffered an arm injury Friday afternoon when the vehicle fell off a jack, trapping his arm in a wheel well.
The victim, who was in his 40s, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital but managed to escape serious injury, Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said.
“He’s actually pretty lucky,” Perkins said.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the man’s home on Gregory Drive off South Main Street.
They found the man’s arm trapped between the suspension springs and the brake rotors, Perkins said.
Firefighters managed to free the man’s arm in about 20 minutes by stabilizing the vehicle, jacking it up and using power tools.