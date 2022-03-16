ATTLEBORO — A city man wants his tools back after pleading guilty Wednesday to using them in an attempt to saw a catalytic converter off a box truck in the middle of the night.
Aaron M. Rushlow, 40, of 19 Boardman Lane, asked an Attleboro District Court judge to order police to return the two battery-powered saws, six saw blades and other tools they seized after his arrest Sept. 13.
The tools were found in a backpack in a parking lot between the Seasonal Specialty Store and Xspot Archery on Route 1, near the North Attleboro line.
Officer Paul Oliveira found Rushlow hiding behind a trailer in the lot about 1:45 a.m. Oliveira doing a security check due to a rise in catalytic converter thefts across the state, according to a police report.
During a check of the parking lot, officers found a battery-powered saw under a box truck and arrested Rushlow, according to the report.
The catalytic converter on the truck was damaged. Thieves steal the anti-pollution devices because the metals inside them are valuable.
Rushlow pleaded guilty to malicious damage, attempting to commit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools.
Judge Edmund Mathers sentenced him to a year in jail, which he suspended for two years with probation.
The judge declined to order the return of Rushlow’s tools until a restitution hearing next month. However, he did order police to return Rushlow’s motorized bicycle, which was also found at the scene.
Rushlow has been held in jail on $500 cash bail since Feb. 23 after he failed to appear in court for a pretrial hearing.
He was also charged with similar crimes for an incident in November at an industrial park off Watson Street. The case was dismissed as a result of Rushlow’s guilty plea in the September incident.