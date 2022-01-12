ATTLEBORO — A city man who authorities say called from jail to get a friend to sell marijuana to raise his bail money has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Jacob E. Garvin, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this week in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of ammunition.
A gun possession charge, a drug conspiracy charge and a second ammunition charge were dismissed at the request of the prosecution.
Garvin was incarcerated at the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham in 2018 when he telephoned a friend and asked him to sell marijuana in Garvin’s home so he could post bail, a prosecutor said.
All jailhouse calls except those protected by lawyer-client privilege are recorded, the prosecutor said.
Police say they found marijuana plants, drug distribution paraphernalia and a large amount of various kinds of ammunition when they obtained a search warrant for Garvin’s Fourth Street home.
Garvin was being held at the time on carjacking and assault charges related to an incident in Weymouth. The case was dropped by Norfolk County prosecutors in March 2019, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.