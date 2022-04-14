ATTLEBORO — A city man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison Thursday for trafficking guns from Georgia to Massachusetts, including one that prosecutors say was used to injure a bystander in a gang shooting.
Richard Philippe, 42, of Baltic Street, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years’ probation by U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor III in Boston.
The sentence was six months shy of the term recommended by prosecutors and the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines for Philipee’s crimes, according to court records.
In December, after a four-day trial, a jury found Philipee guilty of transporting firearms without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Philippe, who represented himself during the trial, claimed in court papers that he was a sovereign person subject only to the laws of God.
He claimed in court papers filed Thursday and last month that he was being illegally detained.
After he completes his prison term, Philippe will be on probation for three years.
Between April and June 2019, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, Philippe bought dozens of handguns from an unlicensed straw purchaser in Georgia and sold them in Massachusetts.
Recommending a 63-month term and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors say guns Philippe sold to criminals endangered lives and contributed to “an epidemic of handgun violence” in the state.
In one instance, a 9 mm handgun traced to a sale by Philippe was used in a gang shooting in July 2020 at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, according to the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum.
A 15-year-old girl shopping at the mall was caught in the crossfire and was treated at a Boston hospital for two non-fatal gunshots to her chest and right hand.
Authorities also recovered seven other guns sold by Philippe, including a loaded .40-caliber pistol found by a bystander in a pile of leaves near a gas station in Taunton on the eve of his trial in December 2021.
During a raid in July 2019, prosecutors say federal agents found ammunition and other evidence at a warehouse Philippe leased in Taunton.
While Philippe dealt primarily in semi-automatic handguns, he also obtained military-style firearms, extended magazines, laser sights, ammunition and other accessories, “all of which he sold at his warehouse,” the court filing says.
“As a result of (the) defendant’s firearms trafficking and dealing, illegal firearms proliferated in Massachusetts communities unchecked,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Wyshak III wrote.
“Some of the firearms were abandoned in places where anyone could have found them and converted them for illicit use, or unintentionally harmed themselves or another with them. Not unexpectedly, other firearms were found in the possession of and connected to gang members, a narcotics trafficker, and other criminals,” Wyshak wrote.
The exact number of weapons trafficked by Philippe is not known. But it is more than two dozen based on testimony by witnesses, including the straw purchaser, and evidence found on the defendant’s cellphone, the prosecutor wrote.
The “defendant’s conduct is extremely serious and put people’s lives in danger,” Wyshak wrote.
Although his prior criminal record is limited, prosecutors say he had a previous 2004 conviction in Rhode Island for unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Philippe was arrested in July 2019 after an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.