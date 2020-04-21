ATTLEBORO -- For years, Adam Nazare took patients to different departments within Sturdy Memorial Hospital for various tests.
He rolled them in their hospital beds for their X-rays or other procedures and he was always there to pull an extra shift, a hospital administrator said Tuesday.
"He was dependable. He was extremely well liked and he was kind," Robin Morris, vice president of clinical operations, said.
Nazare, 27, was killed Saturday when his car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Westboro, according to state police.
His 83-year-old grandmother, Camila Nazare, a passenger in his car, was critically injured and is hospitalized at UMass Memorial Healthcare Center in Worcester. The hospital did not provide an update on her condition Tuesday.
The wrong-way driver, 43-year-old Viktoria I. Staskievich of Braintree, was also killed.
Nazare, a 2011 Attleboro High School graduate, worked at the hospital for about 10 years with other members of his family, including his grandmother, his father, a cousin and an uncle.
Morris said his loss is not only felt by his family but also by his extended family of co-workers and friends at the hospital.
"For this to happen, we all feel it deeply. He was a member of our Sturdy family," Morris said, adding that there is a lot of support at the hospital for the family.
"We pray for his grandmother's recovery," Morris said.
Besides his parents and grandparents, Nazare is survived by his brother Alex, also of Attleboro, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
