ATTLEBORO — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes has been ordered to pay back nearly $210,000.
Cedric Cromwell of Attleboro, the former chair of the Cape Cod-based Mashpee Wampanoags, was sentenced to three years in prison in November for accepting bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino project in Taunton.
David DeQuattro, the owner of the Rhode Island architecture and design firm, was sentenced to a year of probation under home confinement.
In a statement Friday, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins said, “The Mashpee Wampanoags put their trust in Mr. Cromwell when they elected him to represent them. Mr. Cromwell violated and exploited that trust, lining his own pockets through a fraudulent business arrangement with Mr. DeQuattro.”
She said their bribery scheme “corrupted and stalled the most significant economic development project in the Tribe’s history.”
“This restitution judgment rightly addresses the immense harm these men inflicted upon the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation — harm to its reputation through Mr. Cromwell’s corruption; to its economic development through massive project delays and lost resources; and harm to its financial resources through the significant legal fees and expenses generated in their steadfast support and compliance with our investigation,” Rollins said.
“It is my hope that this judgment closes the door on a dark chapter Mr. Cromwell wrote in the Wampanoag’s rich, extraordinary and profound history. With this corrupt member gone, I am hopeful the Tribe will thrive and flourish,” she said.
Cromwell had apologized in court. His attorneys have asked for a stay of his sentence and restitution, pending an appeal.
