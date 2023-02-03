ATTLEBORO — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes has been ordered to pay back nearly $210,000.

Cedric Cromwell of Attleboro, the former chair of the Cape Cod-based Mashpee Wampanoags, was sentenced to three years in prison in November for accepting bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino project in Taunton.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.