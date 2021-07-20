ATTLEBORO -- A 62-year-old city man with dementia was rescued Tuesday afternoon from the Ten Mile River by police and firefighters, with help from a Good Samaritan who may have been a lifesaver.
The man, whose name was not released, was found by a canoeist in neck deep water of the flooded river near Water and West streets, according to police and fire officials.
If the Good Samaritan had not found the man, “it’s hard to say if he would have survived,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The man who was rescued was in the water possibly since about 7:30 p.m. Monday, about 1½ hours after he went out to go canoeing, according to police.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Police and fire officials, assisted by state police K9 units and a helicopter, began searching for the man after he was reported missing about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
About an hour later, another canoeist called 911 to report he found a disorientated man in thick brush in the flooded river.
The man was up to his neck in water and his canoe had apparently overturned, according to Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr.
The canoeist, whose name was not released, stayed with the man while rescuers attempted to locate them.
“The brush and terrain were extremely difficult” to cross to get to the victim and Good Samaritan, Cook said.
Police Sgt. Stephen Graney took off part of his uniform to swim to the pair. He was followed quickly by Fire Capt. John Buckley and Paramedic Daniel Kirk.
They were able to get the man into a canoe and get him out of the river and to safety, Cook said.
“If it weren’t for the Good Samaritan helping the man and the diligent efforts of the Attleboro police, state police and the Attleboro fire department we might be looking at a very different outcome,” Cook said.
“I want to commend those from the Attleboro police and fire departments who responded and helped this individual.” Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
“They worked quickly and efficiently to render assistance, despite the area of the brush making it difficult to extract the man,” Lachance said.
