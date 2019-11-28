Attleboro and Mansfield police are holding toy drives to collect Christmas gifts for families in need.
On Saturday, Mansfield police will hold a Fill The Wagons Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mansfield Crossing near the former Sports Authority store. The drive will help the West Side Benevolent Circle, a volunteer organization helping families in Mansfield.
Anyone wishing to donate is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event.
The Attleboro Police Association will be hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser toy drive on Saturday. Dec. 7 at Burlington Coat Factory in South Attleboro.
The event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is one of the largest toy donation drives to benefit the Christmas Is For Kids program.
The Attleboro Police Association is hosting it with the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to providing year-round programs and educational support for children in need.
Anyone wishing to donate is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Burlington Coat Factory at South Attleboro Square on Route 1, where police will be collecting the donations. Gift cards are also welcome.
Also during the event, Attleboro police will be collecting nonperishable food items to support local food pantries and families.
