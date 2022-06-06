The magazine Chalkbeat, which covers education issues, published an analysis of high school graduation rates in 26 states in January and found they were down in 20 states in school year 2021.
And the article speculates that the decline is due at least partly to the coronavirus pandemic, which kept students out of school and learning remotely.
“High school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year disrupted by the pandemic, suggesting the coronavirus may have ended nearly two decades of nationwide progress toward getting more students diplomas,” the article stated.
“The drops came despite ... some states and educators loosening standards to help struggling students,” it added.
There’s concern among some educators that there may be long-term effects from the interruption and disruption of the usual way of learning.
“The results ... are the latest concerning trend in American education, which has been rocked by a pandemic that left many students learning remotely last year and continues to complicate teaching and learning,” the article said. “Some fear that the next several graduating classes could be even more affected. Some fear that cumulative effects of the pandemic stand to hit future graduating classes hardest.”
Chalkbeat based its analysis on the first full year of school after the pandemic hit, which would be 2019-2020.
The Sun Chronicle looked at area school districts to determine what happened locally.
It found that graduation rates declined in three of the nine high schools and went up or stayed the same in seven over the same time period.
The schools in which the rates went down were Attleboro from 94.8% to 94.0%; Mansfield from 97.7% to 97.2%; and Seekonk from 97.9% to 96.1%.
Five of the other six high schools, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional, Foxboro, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County, all went up.
Norton High stayed the same at 95.6%.
In addition, six of the high schools produced graduation rates that were higher in 2021 than their five-year averages between 2017 and 2021.
Those were D-R at 96.3%; Foxboro at 98.4%; Mansfield at 97.2%; North Attleboro at 95.1%; Norton at 95.6% and Tri-County at 98.2%.
It could be said that comparing the nine local high schools to statewide numbers is like comparing apples to oranges.
But the statewide numbers for Massachusetts show an increase from school year 2020 to school year 2021.
According to the state’s Department of Education, the overall graduation rate went from 89.0% to 89.8% from 2020 to 2021.
In fact, it increased for three consecutive years, from 2019 when it was 88.0%, to 89.0% in 2020 and then to 89.8% in 2021.
Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said graduation rates tend to fluctuate year to year.
“If we read that as a normal fluctuation between 93% and 95%, there is no reason to believe we stray much outside of the trend,” he said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.
He noted the pandemic did present obstacles, but the school department was prepared for them and was able to overcome them.
“The pandemic has certainly been a challenge on many fronts, and getting students across the finish line is among them, but we have well-established interventions in place to prevent problems from resulting in a failure to graduate,” Sawyer said. “A full 46.6% of the students at AHS are designated as ‘high needs’ by the state. Our traditional efforts to serve all of our students put us in a particularly strong position to also tackle the impact of the pandemic on the graduation rate.”
In a shorter statement, Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta was less optimistic and expressed concern about next year.
“In general those statistics have been stable for us or improved,” he said of the graduation rates.
“However, I do think that the next round of data will show some declines all around,” Baeta said in emailed comments.
King Philip Regional, which serves the towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, hasn’t sen a noticeable difference in graduation rates.
“Our graduate rates go up and down slightly from year to year, but we have not noted a significant difference in this year’s rate from previous years,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said one reason her school was able to maintain graduation rates at a high level was because students came back to in-person learning as early as October 2020.
“This approach afforded the students an opportunity to stay connected to the building, and more importantly to stay connected to the process of education,” Maguire said.
She said she expects no big decline in graduation rates this year, but another trend has emerged.
“What we do see is a higher number of students opting to go directly into the workforce and pausing college,” Maguire said. “I think because of the pandemic we are seeing a downward trend in college applications nationally, and that is no different at Tri-County … this year we are seeing many students choose to go straight to work.
“The job market is rich with opportunities for the students. We have more employment opportunities available to students than we have students to fill them.”