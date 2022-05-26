ATTLEBORO — Valedictorian Amy Parkinson of North Attleboro, Salutatorian Patrick Healey of Bellingham, and Tree Dedicator (third academically ranked student) Grace Burke of Mansfield, top the Class of 2022 at Bishop Feehan High School.
Parkinson, the daughter of Daniel and Ellen Parkinson, is a member of the science (including executive board), French, history, math, English, and national honor societies.
She received the 2021 Pope St. Pius X Youth Award from the Fall River Diocese for her service to the Sacred Heart Parish in North Attleboro, and the Yale Book Award for academic and social prowess.
She was recognized with the Science Gold Medal for being the highest performing science student in her class, and has taken many advanced placement and honors I level courses.
“She is a conscientious, self-motivated, quietly confident individual who consistently achieves top 10 status and First Honors as a result of her endless effort and diligence,” the school said in a press release.
Parkinson is also a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Service Club, where she is co-president, French Explorations Club, Campus Ministry and competed in winter track, spring track, and cross country (captain). She has also done service work at her parish and with the Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center.
She will attend Boston College where she plans to major in biology.
Salutatorian
Healey, the son of David and Kristine Healey of Bellingham, has taken on extra challenges such as the school’s summer geometry and college-level work through UMass, Cal-Berkeley and Johns Hopkins University to prepare him for his preferred pre-med college path. He has a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Healey has also been actively involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including being the top distance runner for cross country, winter and spring track teams since his sophomore year. He was elected as a captain for all three his senior year and broke school distance records this past year.
He serves as an officer for the student council and is also president of the Mercy Chapter of the National Honor Society as well as the science and mathematics national honor societies.
Healey regularly volunteers for the American Cancer Society and is a member of Feehan’s Red Cross Club. He is also founder and president of the Bishop Feehan Pre-Med Club.
Healey will attend Washington University in St. Louis where he will major in biochemistry and run competitively.
Tree Dedicator
Burke is the daughter of Michael and Maureen Burke of Mansfield.
“Grace is a highly motivated student with an incredible work ethic,” school officials said. “She is a well-rounded individual who has established impressive contributions in leadership, academic achievement, athletic accomplishments, and community service activities.”
Burke holds membership in the English, math, science, social studies, and Spanish honor societies as well as the National Honor Society for which she was elected secretary.
“Grace embraces challenge and has taken the most rigorous course load that Bishop Feehan High School has to offer through a program of advanced placement and honors I level classes,” the school said.
Burke has earned numerous accolades including an honorable mention, bronze and silver medals on the National Spanish Exam every year since her freshman year. She was honored as the recipient of the prestigious Brown University Book Award in 2021.
She played on Feehan’s varsity soccer team as well as on an elite traveling club team. She also volunteers as a youth soccer coach, works as a referee, and plays as a unified partner for Special Olympics.
Burke is an active member of the Plainville Chapter of the American Conservation Coalition and is a volunteer peer tutor in Feehan’s Academic Resource Center in Spanish, algebra and geometry.
She also serves others through her involvement with the Sister Pat Sunshine Club, the Saint Vincent de Paul Club, Science Fair Club mentorship program, and as a Campus Ministry senior associate.
Burke is an active participant in the Red Cross and Pre-Med clubs at Bishop Feehan. She has worked as a volunteer at Miriam Hospital in Providence, and also volunteers for the Epilepsy Foundation of New England where she advocates for the epileptic community by reaching out to local legislators.
Burke will attend the University of Virginia where she will pursue a degree in neuroscience on a pre-med track.