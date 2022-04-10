When given the opportunity in 2019, two local teenagers, Lauren Morley of Mansfield and Felicity Norlin of Attleboro, jumped at the chance to join Scouts BSA. Today, they’re achieving the highest honor the group bestows -- the rank of Eagle Scout.
Surrounded by scouting while growing up, Mansfield junior Morley is now the first female in the town to have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Girls could start joining (Scouts BSA) in February 2019,” Morley, 17, said. “After we heard girls could join, I decided I wanted to join because my brother was in Scouts, my dad was a scoutmaster, and I was just seeing what they were doing, and I wanted to be involved.”
Shortly thereafter, in May 2019, Morley, who had been a Girl Scout since age five, said her Scouts Troop 51 formed.
As described on its website, “Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience for youth in fifth-grade through high school. Service, community engagement, and leadership development become increasingly important parts of the program as youth lead their own activities and work their way toward earning scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.”
Not long after the formation of her troop, Morley earned the title of senior patrol leader -- the sole scout overseeing the needs of other scouts as well as the troop’s overall operation.
“I was basically the founding senior patrol leader, so it was a little difficult to learn how to run a troop and how to form a troop at the same time, but I just loved doing it, and I love being able to share my opinion to help give back to scouts and to the troop,” Morley said.
She held the role for two years before recently stepping down and passing the post on to someone else as she prepared for Eagle Scout, which involves completing a project benefiting a local organization or the community. For her project, Morley created a pollinator garden at the entrance of the Great Woods Conservation Area, a trail system in Mansfield.
“I’ve always been very passionate about the environment and what I can do to help, and from Girl Scouts, I actually know a few people who helped me with some environmental projects that I did there, so I kind of reached out and just asked if they had any ideas of what I could do,” she said. “One idea that I loved was to create a pollinator garden.”
Morley said she and others, including her mother and other scouts and scoutmasters, first did between 20 and 30 hours of research about pollinator gardens and the local environment starting at the end of March 2021.
“We had to research what plants are native here and what plants go well together and then what type of environment is good,” Morley said. “I found all native plants that would attract more pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, to the area. After we did all the research and made the landscape plan, it was pretty easy -- then it turned to more manual labor.”
“We definitely underestimated how heavy things like the loom was going to be, so that took longer than expected, but I had tons of help from scouts and from my parents, so it went pretty smoothly,” Morley said.
With all planting finished in mid-July 2021, Morley’s 2,000-square-foot pollinator garden was complete, and her official Eagle Scout board of review was Feb. 8, after which she became Mansfield’s first female Eagle Scout.
“I’m very proud of myself for all of the work that I did,” she said. “I got Eagle very fast. Most of the time, people take years to do it, but I really wanted to just take it at a slightly faster pace.”
In addition to earning Eagle Scout status, Morley has also earned the highest award in Girl Scouts, too.
“Through Girl Scouting, I earned bronze, silver, and gold awards. I was the 10th girl to earn gold award in my town, and for doing that, I passed a bylaw that banned the automatic distribution of straws,” Morley said. “So, I am both the highest rank of Boy Scouts and I have the highest award in Girl Scouts, we like to say Golden Eagle, but it’s unofficial.”
Now, Morley, who credits Scouts BSA for helping her to develop strong leadership and organizational skills, along with confidence, said she currently acts as troop guide for Troop 51.
“Basically, for all the new scouts who join, I’m going to be the one who helps them to kind of find their footing in the troop and just learn what scouting is,” she said.
Morley said that she is also still looking to earn additional Eagle Palms before she turns 18 and ages out of the program.
“On top of Eagle, if you earn more merit badges, you get awarded Palms. I believe I have one, but I’m going to work to try to get some more merit badges to earn some more Palms,” she said.
“I’m just hoping to set an example for all the other girls -- and even the other boys -- in the troop, just that you can get Eagle, it’s do-able, and girls can do anything that boys can,” Morley said.
In Attleboro, another scout, 18-year-old Felicity Norlin, has earned an Eagle Scout ranking.
Similar to Morley, Norlin was a founding member of her Troop 1846, joining when first allowed in 2019.
As a scout, Norlin served as quartermaster -- the supply boss of the troop -- patrol leader and senior patrol leader, which is the highest leadership position that one can hold within their troop. In holding these positions, Norlin said she gained both confidence and leadership skills.
When it came time to brainstorm ideas for her Eagle Project, Norlin first considered bat boxes, which the flying mammals use to roost.
“I (began) with bat boxes, and when I could not find a mentor that needed them, I moved to see what was needed that could still provide the same experience,” Norlin said.
She then decided to pursue a project benefiting the Attleboro Land Trust, a volunteer organization dedicated to preserving land and nature and providing walking trails for the local community.
With the help of other scouts and volunteers, Norlin constructed three large bulletin boards placed at trail entrances to the Joseph and Margaret O’Donnell Nature Preserve off Bishop Street, Vaughan Memorial Forest and the Colman Reservation, both on Steere Street, in Attleboro. Each board contains information necessary for visitors to follow, thereby helping to maintain the preserves.
Norlin completed her Eagle Project earlier this year with her favorite part of the experience being the challenge of having to take charge and lead, she said. Not long after the completion of her project, on March 24, Norlin officially earned the rank of Eagle.
Despite having now aged out of Scouts BSA, Norlin said she credits the organization with teaching her important lifelong lessons, including the value of giving back to others, and she intends to continue to be involved with Scouts going forward.
"I plan on staying within the troop and working closely with Scouts via merit badges, camp, or (even) just saying hi,” Norlin said.