ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro massage parlor has been shut down and the manager is facing prostitution-related charges following a raid late last week, police said.
The suspect, Yajing Li, 52, who police say is the manager of the Attleboro Family Bodyworks on Route 1, appeared in Attleboro District Court for arraignment Monday but the proceeding was postponed to Friday so a state-hired Mandarin Chinese translator could be scheduled. She is free on $500 bail.
Police allege Yajing was operating a brothel out of the business, located in a plaza near Cumberland Avenue. Two Asian women working at the business were not arrested. Police say they also lived at the business and ate meals there.
One of the women allegedly fondled the genitals of an undercover officer after massaging his backside and legs for about 40 minutes.
According to a police report, the investigation began earlier this summer when a 41-year-old Attleboro Falls man complained that he was fondled during a massage.
The man told police he suspected the business was “like the places you see with Bob Kraft,” according to the report.
Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, was charged last year with soliciting sex at a spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Last month, prosecutors dropped the charges after a court ruled videotaped evidence could not be used during trial.
In South Attleboro, police detectives and federal Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Attleboro Family Bodyworks and arrested Yajing.
The warrant also included Yajing’s Mercedes.
She faces charges of keeping a house of prostitution, which carries a maximum two-year jail sentence. She also faces a charge of deriving support from prostitution, which has a penalty of five years in prison.
During a brief interview in court, Yajing, of 232 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, in North Attleboro, told The Sun Chronicle she did not speak English well. However, she denied operating a business for prostitution.
Following the raid, Yajing declined to speak to police and a Mandarin-speaking federal agent, but the other two women spoke to investigators.
One of them, a 40-year-old Chinese native and resident of Flushing, N.Y., was interviewed by federal authorities last year during a similar prostitution investigation in Braintree, according to police.
She admitted she would “help” customers at the Attleboro business if they negotiated for sexual favors during a massage. She said she owed $1,500 to her parents in China, according to the report.
The other woman denied taking money for sex but admitted that customers touched her body. Both told police they were not expected to perform sex acts but gave a portion of their earnings to Yajing, according to the report.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said the women were viewed by law enforcement as victims of human trafficking. They were offered social services but declined, he said.
Cook said it was common for women who work in these businesses to be kept isolated to avoid making any connections and for the business to avoid detection by law enforcement.
“These girls are kept on a rotating basis. They are frequently moved from site to site to site. They don’t put down roots,” Cook said. “The real victims are those who are working there.”
Police say the business used two phone numbers, including one on a website called skipthegames. The phone number was listed on several other ads allegedly posted on websites associated with prostitution.
The phone number was registered out of Flushing, N.Y., a community identified by law enforcement as a hub of human trafficking, according to the report.
During the raid, police seized 10 cellphones, over $9,330 cash, paperwork and security cameras.
The investigation was led by detectives Gabriel D’Agostino III, James Miller and Matthew Cook.
Inspectors from various city departments responded to the business Friday and allegedly found electrical and other violations that prevent the business from reopening, according to Lt. Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.