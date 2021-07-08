ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has ordered city workers to use recycled paper products whenever “practicable and cost effective” as part of his effort to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener.”
In a memo dated July 1, the mayor said that the recycled paper products should contain “no less than 30 percent post consumer recycled material.”
In addition, the mayor is asking employees to maximize the use of paper and to reuse paper that would otherwise be thrown out for such things as scrap paper.
“I am establishing a policy that all city departments shall implement paper reduction techniques through the use of duplexing (printing on both sides of a piece of paper), sharing and circulating materials, use of electronic mail, reuse of discarded paper for draft work, scrap paper and internal messages,” he said in the memo.
Heroux said employees should “incorporate waste prevention and recycling in daily operations and actively work to purchase recycled products whenever practicable and reasonable.”
“There are many actions that governments can and should take to reduce waste and reduce carbon emissions,” he said. “This action is just one.”
Heroux noted that he has achieved a number of other green initiatives including:
• Purchasing the bankrupt privately owned Highland Country Club, turning it into the city-owned Highland Park and putting a monarch butterfly population there.
• Making all city government buildings 100% wind-powered.
• Forming a special committee to update the city’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan and Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Report to prepare for the possibility of greater impact from climate change.
• Changing all of the city street lights and city building lights to LED.
• Moving the city fleet of vehicles to hybrids where possible.
• Putting solar panels above city parking lots.
• Banning single-use plastic bags in grocery stores, and plastic and Styrofoam take-away cups and containers from restaurants and convenience stores,
• Banning body and face washes that have plastic exfoliating beads.
• Banning the intentional releasing of balloons into the air.
• Banning the distribution of plastic straws, the sale of fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury and bee killing insecticides containing neonicotinoids.
