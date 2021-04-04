A lot of the work Mayor Paul Heroux does to make the city a better place occurs inside the corner office at Attleboro City Hall.
Plans underway to rejuvenate Union Street by turning old factory buildings into new apartments is one of the products of that inside desk work.
And soon he’ll be able to watch that transformation happen from his office.
The ramshackle Kids Town building has already been razed and conversion of the Foster Building at 37 Union St. into 59 apartments is expected to begin soon.
But other efforts occur outside the office and have nothing to do with negotiating with developers or making Attleboro a “green community” under a state program.
That work involves picking up bags and bags of litter from city streets.
The work is down and dirty and for the most part goes unheralded.
It’s one of those jobs that doesn’t get a lot of notice unless someone is driving by as the mayor walks his dog Sashi and is seen stopping and stooping to pick up the ugly and ubiquitous trash.
Heroux said his street cleaning mission began during one of his dog walks.
“I started picking up litter when I was walking Sashi because I got sick of looking at it,” he told The Sun Chronicle last week, a day before he was to head out to Peckham Street with a group of high school students to pick up trash there.
He said that it would be his ninth cleanup overall and seventh with student groups, some of whom do it to help them accumulate community service hours for school credit.
Another cleanup, mostly with adults, took place Saturday along Newport Avenue in the vicinity of Cardi’s Furniture store in South Attleboro.
With approximately 910 streets in Attleboro, Heroux’s litter patrol can be assured of plenty of work for the foreseeable future and perhaps forever unless the litterers suddenly have an epiphany of some sort and decide to dispose of their trash properly.
But given the history, that seems unlikely.
Heroux said at least 200 bags of trash have been collected so far, with 900 streets to go.
And that does not include the trash he picks up on his daily walks with Sashi, or when he heads out on weekend solo missions.
So the hundreds of bags — and they are big bags, (Heroux estimated the size at 60 gallons) — could turn into thousands of bags, which shows how much trash is out there.
The mayor finally got some help when a friend told him his daughter needed community service hours for the high school’s Honor Society, which touched off a wave of student groups to follow, including high school athletic teams.
The groups range in size from 15 to 40 and that many people scouring the landscape can come up with a lot of litter.
A group of Cub Scouts from Troop 2 are the youngest to pitch in.
The cleanups last about two hours, but many hands make light work and can load lots of litter.
And then Heroux decided to invite all comers and was pleased with the response.
“I wanted to tackle bigger areas so in January I opened it up to the community and was pleasantly surprised that we had over 40 people show up and we picked up over 60 black bags in two hours by (Interstate 95) Exit 2 on/off ramps,” Heroux said.
But there’s more to it than just cleaning the streets for cleanliness sake, which of course is justification enough.
“This is part of a bigger strategy to improve the city,” Heroux said. “Businesses are not going to want to come here and shoppers will be reluctant to shop here if the place looks like no one cares about our streets.”
He said Attleboro should not succumb to the neglect allowed to manifest itself in other bigger cities.
“We are a small city,” he said. “We don’t want to look like the neglected areas of larger cities.”
And there’s more.
Environmentally, it’s just the right thing to do.
“It is also about keeping our green spaces clean for people and animals, for our drinking water as plastics breakdown slowly and get into the water ways, and for our overall pride in our community,” he said.
