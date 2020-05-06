ATTLEBORO — The city has a new director of budget and administration and he’s taken the job just in time to help Mayor Paul Heroux put together next year’s $140 million-plus spending plan.
Jeremy P. Stull, 30, started April 28, taking the place of Barry LaCasse who became assistant town manager of Mansfield in February.
LaCasse held the job here for 12 years.
Stull was one of 16 people to apply and one of four to be interviewed for the budget job.
His starting salary is $102,847.
Stull’s most recent position was as a budget analyst, payroll manager and accounts payable manager for the Brookline School Department, where he was employed for two years.
Prior to that he worked for several private companies as an insurance analyst, a public finance credit analyst and a senior municipal data analyst.
He said it was a difficult decision to leave Brookline, “but ultimately the opportunity was too enticing to pass up.”
“Once I interviewed and got to know the team — the mayor, the treasurer, the auditor, the school finance director — I could tell that it was a really sharp team of people committed to public service,” Stull said in an emailed statement. “I’m committed to providing efficient services to constituents while embracing transparency and equity, and the leadership of Attleboro shares those visions.”
Heroux said Stull’s background has already proved valuable.
“In the less than two weeks Jeremy has been with us, he has already proven to be very useful with his previous work experience,” the mayor said. “Credit rating agencies are routinely checking up on us and having Jeremy on board has been useful with his understanding of the line of questioning they ask us.”
Stull’s skills will be put to the test in what could be a very tough budget season.
The state announced Tuesday that revenue in April was down $2.3 billion as compared to April of last year.
How that will affect the allocation of state cash to cities and towns is not yet known, but it could be bad news.
In February, the mayor said the city’s budget process started with a $2 million deficit.
Stull has a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Quinnipiac University. He lives in Watertown and grew up in Lehman, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.