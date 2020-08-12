ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux wants to know what people are willing to pay for trash collection and he’s asked them to tell him on his Facebook page.
Predictably, some are happy as is, but some wouldn’t mind paying more to throw more.
The city’s new contract with Waste Management has prompted a pile of trash talk in recent days, which left the mayor defending the new $29 fee for bulk item pickup as well as the trash company-provided, 35-gallon trash cans that many have complained about.
Heroux said the bulk items fee shifts the cost to people who actually use the service.
Under the old contract it was part of the annual $202 fee, which is why bulk item pickup was “free.”
He said keeping the cost of bulk item pickups as part of the annual fee would have increased the price well beyond the $234 to which it jumped this year.
Meanwhile, the size of the new barrel is three gallons bigger than the 32-gallon barrels most people have been using, and is tall and thin so the trash truck “claw” can grab it and dump it, he said.
“The changes you see kept the rate from going up even higher than it would have otherwise been,” Heroux said in a post on his Facebook page. “There is no way around a further rate increase if people want more services than $234 is paying for.”
And in response to some complaints, Heroux is talking to Waste Management about the possible implementation of a “hybrid” bulk item pickup program.
But some people, including Karissa Hanscom, are fine with things as they are.
“I think the contract you have already agreed to is great,” she said in a post on Heroux’s Facebook page. “I feel like to make a contract to implement the hybrid bulk item would be pointless. I’d rather pay a one time $29 fee when I throw out something big.... like once every 5 years rather than paying it always.”
Rebecca McGrath said the previous bulk item system was unfair to those who didn’t use it.
“And that’s not fair for people to pay all that extra money when they’re not even using the service,” she said. “Most people don’t use the service. And they are subsidizing the people who use it all the time.”
John Malone doesn’t want any price increases.
“I am not looking to pay anymore and think the new barrel is adequate size,” he said. “Also at least we have an option to dispose of large items still even if we have to pay for it.”
However, Chrissy Zundell said she’d “love to have a hybrid bulk item pickup plan.”
“We did not put out bulk items weekly, but it did come in handy as not all items could fit into a barrel… Even if this is a few dollars more I would like to have that option back.”
Tricia Bond has no problem paying extra if need be.
“I agree with previous posts and would be willing to go up an additional $100 per year,” she said. “I also like the idea of being able to opt in and pay a flat yearly fee for a 2nd blue barrel for households that may need them.”
