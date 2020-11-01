ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has negotiated a compromise package with the city’s trash hauler, Waste Management, that will allow residents to dispose of “small” bulk items as often as four times a year without an additional fee.
The action follows complaints from residents about a $29 fee to dispose of bulky items that was included in a new five-year contract with the hauler, which became effective on July 1.
All parties signed off on the deal this week, Heroux said.
Under the city’s previous contract, residents could put out a non-metal bulky item every week for pickup without paying an extra fee.
The pickup was included in the annual fee paid by all residents in the solid waste program. But in order to keep the new annual fee as low as possible it was decided to eliminate the “free” pickup of bulky items and charge a fee for those who wanted to use the service.
The new fee was also aimed at discouraging abuse of the system by residents of nearby towns who hauled their bulky items to Attleboro and got them taken away for nothing.
However many people complained that it would cost more to throw out some small items, such as a lawn chair, than the item actually cost when it was new.
The deal allows residents to throw out as many as four small items during four “amnesty weeks” a year.
A small item is defined as something weighing no more than 50 pounds that can be picked up by one person, the mayor said.
Residents will have to preregister for the pickup. The amnesty weeks have yet to be scheduled, Heroux said.
The city will pay an additional $11,250 for each amnesty week, potentially $45,000 for the year, along with whatever it costs to dispose of the items collected.
And the contract amendment calls for a 3 percent increase to the $11,250 fee every year of the five-year contract.
This year’s cost will be covered by the solid waste revolving account, but next year it will require an increase of $5 to $10 to the current $234 solid waste disposal fee, the mayor said.
Residents who have big bulk items to dispose of will still have to call Waste Management and pay a $29 fee for pickup.
