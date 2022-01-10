ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux announced Monday afternoon that he intends to run for sheriff of Bristol County against four-term incumbent Thomas Hodgson.
Heroux has been considering two offices since being reelected mayor in November.
One was sheriff and the other was speculated to be the 4th Congressional District seat now held by fellow Democrat Jake Auchincloss.
“I believe that there is a lot of good work and new ideas that can and should be implemented in the Bristol County jail system,” Heroux said a press release. “I think it is clear that if we don’t have a change in leadership in our jail system, new ideas won’t be implemented and the people of Bristol County won’t benefit from forward thinking leadership.”
As he did when elected mayor of Attleboro in 2017, Heroux said terms of service should be limited.
“First, let me start by saying that I do not believe that anyone in an elected executive capacity should stay in that office for 24 years, never mind the 30 years the incumbent sheriff wants to do,” Heroux said. “I don’t think that is what our founders intended. When any one person stays in an executive public office for too long, that office adopts the personality, habits, traits and biases of the incumbent. I think this is what our founders wanted to avoid.”
In response, Hodgson said Monday that people should have a choice and the incumbent should “stand on his record.”
“The people of Bristol County should have a choice when deciding who they want to represent their public safety interests,” Hodgson said in an email. “And I believe everyone who has received the honor and privilege to serve should stand on their record.”
And in a statement made on Friday, former mayor candidate Todd McGhee said Heroux was not transparent about his intentions during the fall campaign.
It only became widely known that Heroux would seek another office after the campaign was over.
“I think the voters have been duped,” McGhee said.
In previous comments Heroux said he will be campaigning during the year much has he did while campaigning for his third term as mayor.
However he has to cover a lot more territory. There are 20 cities and towns in Bristol County.
Heroux laid out goals he would pursue if elected, including “keeping people safe by running a professional jail system with a focus on reducing re-offending through rehabilitation.”
He said he would measure the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs, publicize the results, reform programs that don’t work, expand the programs that do work and boost the “three pillars of prisoner reentry” — housing, employment and health care.
Heroux touted his previous experience working in the Philadelphia county jail system and the Massachusetts prison system.
And he noted he has a master’s degree in criminology.
“I think that it is clear that many people want a change in leadership in the Bristol County jail system,” he said. “Many people want a new Sheriff in town.”
Heroux won election last November to a third two-year term as mayor, easily defeating McGhee.
Prior to the election, he said a third term would be his last.
