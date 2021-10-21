ATTLEBORO — Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins of the New England Patriots had some business at the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday, but he also found himself visiting with the mayor.
His girlfriend drove him to the registry, apparently to get a driver’s license renewal, and she parked in the lot shared with City Hall.
At some point she backed into Mayor Paul Heroux’s car with the car owned by Perkins.
Oops!
The couple knew whose car it was because a sign says the space is reserved for the mayor.
So the girlfriend, who was not named, went to tell Heroux that she had accidentally damaged his car.
Heroux called the police to get an accident report on file and while waiting for them to respond said he had a pleasant talk with the couple in the parking lot.
He noticed Perkins’ car had Missouri plates and asked what brought them to Attleboro.
“When we were waiting for the police to arrive, we got chatting about where they are from and why they are here and that is when I learned that Perkins is a rookie Patriot,” the mayor told The Sun Chronicle.
And Heroux was impressed by the former Oklahoma Sooner.
“He was so nice, so easy to talk to, down to earth,” the mayor said. “I’m proud of them for not just driving away. They are good people.”
Perkins was a third round draft pick for the Patriots and 96th overall.
He hails from St. Louis, Mo.
