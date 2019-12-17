ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said he intends to fire the chairman of the city’s volunteer traffic study commission over disagreements and “ideological differences,” but it won’t happen without a fight.
Commission Chairman Joe Caponigro said he intends to contest the action, which will result in a hearing before the city council.
In addition, council vice president and ex-officio commission member Heather Porreca said she’s backing Caponigro and is “disgusted” by Heroux’s move.
Porreca, who lost to Heroux in this year’s mayoral election, is an ex-officio member because she’s chairwoman of the council’s transportation and traffic committee. She said the mayor’s action could have a chilling effect on the free discussion of issues.
In a letter dated Dec. 11, Heroux asked Caponigro, whom he reappointed in March to a three-year term, to submit his resignation and warned he would take formal action as allowed by the city charter if Caponigro does not.
“I am displeased with a number of specific issues I’ve observed with you on the committee, and more globally I think that there are too many ideological differences between us to merit a continued place for you in my administration,” the mayor wrote to Caponigro.
But in an email to commission members and ex-officio commission members, Caponigro said he won’t quit and intends to request a council hearing, to which he’s entitled under the city charter.
“I will not resign from the commission and will indicate that to the mayor tomorrow,” he said in an email dated Sunday. “I will, as provided for in (the ordinance), at the appropriate time request a hearing before the mayor and municipal council.”
Caponigro has been a member of the commission since 2007 and has served as chairman since 2014.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, he said the mayor’s action is unjustified.
“I have done nothing wrong or inappropriate and look forward to the public hearing that I will request once the mayor has filed his report with the city council,” he wrote.
His term three-year term expires in February of 2022.
Heroux did not respond to a request from The Sun Chronicle to specify the issues on which he disagrees with Caponigro, but did submit additional comments.
“I want appointed members of my administration to support the goals of my administration,” he said in an email. “Mr. Caponigro has shown me over and over again that he does not support the goals of my administration. The city charter enables the mayor to decide who is going to be a member of the mayor’s administration and who is not going to be a member of the administration, and rightly so.”
Meanwhile, Caponigro said Heroux has not expressed any displeasure with any of his actions with the exception of parking problems on Beagle Club Road in January. That’s when the commission voiced opposition to the mayor’s plan to get rid of the seasonal parking ban on the road, which is used to access Manchester Pond reservoir.
Under section 3.4, in the city charter, the mayor “may... suspend any officer who receives his appointment from the mayor..,” but when that happens the mayor “shall at once report his action and his reasons therefor(e) to the municipal council.”
After 15 days the suspension will terminate in removal “unless within that time the officer whose removal is being sought asks for a hearing before the mayor and municipal council.”
The hearing “shall forthwith be granted and be public,” the charter says.
However, the charter gives the mayor the final say.
“After the conclusion of the hearing, the mayor shall determine whether the suspension is justified, and the officer shall at once be reinstated or removed.”
But Heroux has already made up his mind.
He told Caponigro that if he doesn’t resign he will be ousted eventually.
“I hope that you’ll submit that resignation to me at the time you receive this letter,” Heroux wrote. “If not, I’ll invoke Section 3.4 of the city charter, which after that process is completed, the outcome will be the same.”
Porreca defended Caponigro and said she’s “disgusted” by Heroux’s action.
“Joe is a decent and honorable man who takes his volunteer position seriously,” she wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The leadership that Joe shows and his ability to fairly dissect issues, apply Mass General Law, the city ordinances and common traffic practices is the measure that he should be judge(d) by.
“I am proud and supportive of Joe for standing up and defending his impeccable reputation. I am disgusted by the route the Mayor has taken. The Mayor’s action will ultimately hurt the TSC and the city of Attleboro as a whole.”
Porreca suggested that firing Caponigro for his “disagreements” with the mayor would put a chill on the free discussion of issues and the reaching of decisions.
“Should each and every volunteer member be like-minded and not use proper judgment because of potential and very real repercussions leveraged by this administration?” she said. “Or should they have the freedom to dissect the issues and make fair, just and legal recommendations?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.