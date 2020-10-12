ATTLEBORO — In 2 1/2 months, Mayor Paul Heroux will be halfway through his second term with three years of service under his belt.
But with two-year mayoral terms, that means he has to start thinking about 2021 because it’s an election year for city officials.
And he is.
In a post on his Facebook page Sunday, the mayor noted he recently observed his 44th birthday (it was Oct. 1) and suggested that supporters send contributions with 4s in them to help him boost his campaign fund for the upcoming campaign.
“I turn 44 years old this month,” Heroux said in his post. “If you’re happy with the work I’m doing as mayor and want to help me start building my campaign account for my last and final term as mayor, please donate $4.44 or $44, or any amount. Thank you.”
However, that doesn’t mean he’s definitely decided to seek a third term.
“I will make up my mind by February,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
He said the post is something he does every year, along with an annual joke about his age, to get a jump on fundraising.
And if he runs, he will need the money because his campaign coffers are nearly empty with only about $300 sitting in the till.
Meanwhile, Heroux said he already has some accomplishments to run on if he goes for a third term, such as keeping the city afloat in the tough times of COVID by producing an $8 million surplus, maintaining a solid AA bond rating, preventing layoffs, getting roofs on the Brennan and Wamsutta schools and the possibility of getting some of his nine environmental proposals through the city council.
If he does run for re-election and win, however, the mayor says that will be it: He’ll stick to his promise to serve no more than three terms. That would become the sixth mayor to serve three terms.
Six other mayors served two terms and three have served one term.
The remaining three of the city’s 18 mayors served for extended periods.
Mayor Cyril K. Brennan served eight terms, from 1950 to1966; Kevin J. Dumas served seven terms, from 2004 to 2018; and Judith H. Robbins served six terms, from 1992 to 2004.
Attleboro’s first five mayors all served two terms.
Those serving just one term included Brenda Reed, the city’s first female mayor; Frank R. Sweet, who died in office; and H. Winslow Brown, who succeeded Sweet.
