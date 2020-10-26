ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux was the victim of a dangerous road-rage incident Sunday night, narrowly escaping a driver who tried to force him off the roadway while driving south on Interstate 95.
Heroux said he had been visiting a friend and was heading home Sunday evening after stopping at a Whole Foods supermarket in Dedham when a car sped up to his rear bumper on 95 near the Interstate 495 interchange.
“It was crazy,” the mayor said a short time after the 8:30 p.m. incident. “This guy came flying up to me, high beaming me. He stays right on my tail and finally I manage to get into the right lane. Then he comes up on the side of me, in the breakdown lane, and cuts in front of me.”
At one point the driver got in front of him, forcing him to slow to 10 mph.
This game of pursuit, the mayor said, continued for some time until the mayor was able to get a break and get away from the driver.
“He clearly wanted me to pull over,” Heroux said. “He was looking over at me, screaming.
“At one point, I get around him and floor it,” the mayor said, adding that his Volvo S60 all-wheel drive, turbo really helped him in the situation. “It handles the road very well. I was able to maneuver away for a bit.”
Heroux said the driver never rammed his car but forced him into the breakdown lane on occasion.
Heroux said he called Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney as he approached Attleboro. The chief instructed the mayor to take the first Attleboro exit — Exit 5 — and dispatched cruisers to the scene.
Heroux said the other driver was in front of him as they approached Exit 5 and pulled what he described as a dangerous move in order to stay in front of the mayor’s car once he realized he was taking the exit.
“I stayed calm, put my turn single on and took the exit and when he realized that, he pulled almost a 90-degree turn and got in front of me. It was crazy,” he said.
The driver then stopped his car in the middle of the exit ramp and jumped out, screaming, which forced the mayor to drive up on the curbing and over the grass that lines the exit ramp to get around him.
“Luckily the light had just turned green and I took a left then a right onto North Main and the police were there waiting for me,” Heroux said.
The other driver managed to get away. Heroux isn’t sure if he pulled a U-turn and went back onto the highway or up into North Attleboro. Police alerted neighboring police departments but as of presstime, the car was not found.
Heagney said the other car was registered in Rhode Island but when officers ran the plate, they found it didn’t match the vehicle. He said the matter remains under investigation.
“It was a pretty scary incident,” Heagney said. “You never know what can happen. It just shows you how bad road rage incidents can end up being.”
Heroux believes it may have been a case of mistaken identity.
“I think he had me confused with someone else. He was clearly trying to get me to pull over and get out of my car.”
He said he was never able to get a clear view of the driver because everything happened so quickly, but he did manage to take a video — albeit a shaky one — with his iPad during the incident. Police have reviewed the video.
Heroux, who has the equivalent of two black belts in martial arts, said he wasn’t scared but the incident did leave him a bit shaken.
“I never saw a weapon, but still. You just don’t expect that,” he said. “But the first rule of a good martial arts fighter is if you can run away, run away. Fighting is, and always should be, the last resort.”
“I’m glad I was able to run away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.