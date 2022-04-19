ATTLEBORO — The fact that two Republicans widely seen as moderates are helping launch the re-election campaign of the famously Trump-friendly sheriff of Bristol County has raised some political eyebrows statewide.
But not everywhere.
“I’m not surprised,” Mayor Paul Heroux said in an email Tuesday.
Heroux is one of three Democrats seeking to oust four-term incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. The mayor declined to elaborate.
Gov. Charlie Baker and gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty of Wrentham are scheduled to join Hodgson at 7 p.m. Wednesday at White’s Restaurant in Westport. Hodgson ran unopposed six years ago and has no opponent in September’s GOP primary as of now.
Baker, who is not seeing re-election, has been a frequent critic of former president Donald Trump, who, in turn, called Baker a “RINO,” short for Republican in Name Only. Doughty, a local businessman, has said he chose to seek the Republican nomination for governor because there were no moderates in the race.
Hodgson has been a strong Trump ally and was a frequent visitor to the White House during the former president’s term in office. And his tenure as sheriff has seen it’s share of controversies.
They have ranged from the high cost charged to inmates for phone calls to a spate of suicides at the county’s facilities. Last year, Attorney General Maura Healey determined the sheriff’s office used excessive force in a jailhouse confrontation with ICE detainees.
Baker has not said publicly why he’s backing Hodgson for a fifth term. However, a Baker-affilated PAC donated more than $8,000 to Heroux opponent Todd McGhee in last year’s mayoral race. And two years before that Baker paid a visit to Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille in downtown Attleboro to personally endorse Heroux’s opponent. then-councilor Heather Porreca, in the city’s officially non-partisan municipal election.
Through a campaign spokesperson, Doughty said that while Hodgson was sheriff, the county House of Corrections “has earned national accreditation from American Corrections Association...with perfect 100% scores. The medical operation is nationally accredited by the National Commission on Corrections Health Care. He has focused on both public safety and rehabilitation.”
He said Hodgson “has instituted a wide range of addiction services including a specialize residential substance abuse treatment unit. The sheriff has worked in the community on crime prevention and outreach to children.”
Heroux, who was re-elected to a third two-year term as mayor in November, announced in January he was going to run for sheriff.
Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier and George McNeil, the ex-chief of police in Somerset, have also announced they are seeking the Democratic nomination.