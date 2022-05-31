ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux’s quest for a change of jobs took another official step forward Tuesday.
The city’s three-term chief executive filed signed nomination papers with the Secretary of State’s office to place his name on September’s Democratic primary ballot for Bristol County sheriff.
He aims to challenge longtime Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson in November.
“I really have my campaign team to thank for those signatures.” said Heroux, “They worked tirelessly to get us here.”
Candidates for sheriff are required to file 1,000 signatures of registered Democratic voters to get on the party ballot. Heroux says he filed 1,613, gathered from throughout the county.
Tuesday was the deadline for filing nomination papers.
Heroux is one of three Democrats who are seeking the chance to challenge the Republican incumbent. Others include George McNeil, former police chief of Somerset, and Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier.
Heroux who formerly served three terms as a state representative from Attleboro, announced in January that he would seek the sheriff’s job, just days after being sworn in to a third term as mayor. He had previously said this would be his last term as mayor but he was considering other offices as well.
Answering critics of the timing of his move, Heroux said, “I can multitask.”
In an oped column in The Sun Chronicle in January, the mayor compared himself to George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Congressman Joe Kennedy III, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, noting they had all announced for higher office while still serving in another.
“They did the job they were elected to do, and they campaigned at the same time. It happens all the time across the country at all levels, and in both parties. This is normal,” Heroux wrote.
Heroux has a head start on his Democratic rivals in campaign finances. According to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Heroux’s campaign had $40,033 in cash on hand at the end of April, mostly from individual donations. Bernier’s campaign war chest totaled about $8,100 for the same period. McNeil reported $10,700 in cash on hand.
“We’ve had over 436 separate donations so far,” the mayor said in his statement on Tuesday. “Together with the signatures, it shows that we’re building a base for the primary election.”
Hodgson has nearly $305,000 in cash on hand, according to the state’s figures. He is unopposed on the GOP primary ballot.