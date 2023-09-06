ATTLEBORO — The more than $3 million awarded to the city by the state from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies will be directed to opioid prevention programs, harm reduction treatment and recovery programs under a plan outlined by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
The city is slated to get about $3.13 million over the next 15 years.
DeSimone asked the city council to create a special account to deposit the money, which it did on Tuesday.
Last month, she met with a number of city officials, including Police Chief Kyle Heagney, City Auditor Deb Gould, Health Agent Beth Hallal, Health Nurse Allison Brum, School Superintendent David Sawyer, Assistant Director of Family Engagement and Assistance Sarah Angelovski and Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger.
She also met with Bridgewater State University Professor of Social Work Taylor Hall and doctors and staff from Sturdy Health, Manet Community Health, Community Counseling of Bristol County and representatives of Fuller Hospital, the psychiatric hospital in South Attleboro.
DeSimone said in a letter to the council that the meeting was “a robust, informative and engaging discussion about the needs of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) and their families, gaps in services, harm reduction, mental health and educational outreach.”
As a result of the meeting, six goals were set.
The city will be adding two positions to its workforce: a recovery support navigator and certified peer specialist.
“These positions will report to the police chief and will serve to support residents in accessing OUD treatment, counseling programs, harm reduction services and primary healthcare,” DeSimone said.
They will also take part in educational and community outreach efforts.
A substance abuse disorder services page will be added to the city’s website.
Funding will also be used to provide transportation to treatment and recovery services.
In addition, mental health first aid programs will be offered to city employees and students.
A mental health referral network will be established and DeSimone said she’s hoping to add a social worker to the payroll.
“If approved, this position would report to the health officer and would provide referral services to residents and families struggling with the impacts of OUD,” DeSimone said.
She said four more input sessions have been scheduled. One will be in October and the others will be in January, April and July.
She said the plan will have some kinks to work out over time.
“This is a new initiative and it is expected that adjustments will be necessary as we learn more about the needs of our residents struggling with OUD and the needs of the local care provider,” DeSimone said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.