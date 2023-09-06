OPED-OPIOIDS-DEATHS-EDITORIAL-MS

Fentanyl deaths rose during the pandemic.

ATTLEBORO — The more than $3 million awarded to the city by the state from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies will be directed to opioid prevention programs, harm reduction treatment and recovery programs under a plan outlined by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.

The city is slated to get about $3.13 million over the next 15 years.

