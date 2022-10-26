ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is home-bound with coronavirus.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday, the mayor -- who is running for sheriff of Bristol County -- said he tested positive around noon Monday and left work immediately.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is home-bound with coronavirus.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday, the mayor -- who is running for sheriff of Bristol County -- said he tested positive around noon Monday and left work immediately.
Council President Jay DiLisio is acting mayor until Monday morning when Heroux said he “hopes to be testing negative.”
He said when he returns to work he will “follow all CDC guidelines."
The illness will keep him from campaigning in person for sheriff with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election. However he is continuing to campaign on Facebook.
He did not comment on the campaign or where he might have contracted the virus, and he did not say if the virus has spread at City Hall.
Over 1.9 million Massachusetts residents had contracted the disease as of last week. That's about 27% of state's population of 7 million.
The number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Massachusetts as of last week was 20,459, just under 1% of confirmed cases.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.