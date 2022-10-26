Heroux Mayoral Victory
Buy Now

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux stands next to his voting-tally whiteboard during a small election night gathering last November in his backyard. Heroux easily won re-election as mayor but is now running for Bristol County sheriff.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is home-bound with coronavirus.

In an email to The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday, the mayor -- who is running for sheriff of Bristol County -- said he tested positive around noon Monday and left work immediately.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.