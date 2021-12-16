ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is traveling to Washington, D.C., Friday and is considering running for higher office.
"Going there tomorrow, but I’m not saying which office I am going about," Heroux told The Sun Chronicle Thursday night.
In the nation's capital, Heroux, 45, is meeting with a couple of organizations as he explores his options for next year.
“They are heavily lobbying me to run for one particular seat — a lot of people are,” he told WPRI-TV 12, Providence, which first reported the story.
Heroux, a Democrat, said he is looking “very seriously” at a run for one of two offices, but didn't want to elaborate.
The mayor has ruled out running for lieutenant governor.
Heroux has been mentioned as a candidate against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican who has held that post since 1997 and is close to former President Donald Trump.
Heroux has a background in the corrections field.
Fall River attorney Nicholas Bernier, a Democrat, has announced he plans to take on Hodgson.
Heroux in November won a third two-year term over former state police officer Todd McGhee, but has said he wouldn't be running for a fourth term.
Before becoming mayor, Heroux was a state representative.
Heroux said he expects to make a final decision in the next couple of weeks, but after his swearing-in as mayor.
