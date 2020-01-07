ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux and other residents victorious in the November city election were sworn in Tuesday night, setting the stage for the next two years for Attleboro.
The ceremony was held before hundreds of family, friends and city residents and officials in the auditorium of Attleboro High School.
Students of all ages took an active part in the event, with elementary and middle schoolers leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the Thacher Elementary School Select Choir, Coelho Middle School Concert Band, and the high school’s mixed chorus providing music.
And as the icing on the inauguration, AHS culinary arts students baked a large cake for the mayor and guests.
Again pledging to not run for more than three terms for a job he called the most rewarding he has ever held, Heroux told of the accomplishments of his first term and plans for his second:
- Besides the new high school, set to open in August 2022, $8 million is committed to the library and $4 million for school roofs.
- The clubhouse at Highland Park that he was instrumental in pushing for the city to buy could become the new home for the senior center/Council on Aging, he said.
- Housing planned near the MBTA parking lot and on Union Street will make the area a “vibrant center of residential life,” and boost downtown business.
The mayor also pledged to push through measures to clean the environment, from moving to city hybrid vehicles to installing solar panels over parking lots.
“Tonight is a moment of hope and opportunity,” Heroux said, noting that while sometimes officials are at odds, collaboration will move the city forward.
“We are a diverse community,” Heroux said of the city’s 44,000 residents. They range from the homeless to a 106-year-old to the many families he said he “thinks about when I do my job.”
That diversity was shown with four faiths represented in the invocation and benediction.
Superintendent David Sawyer, in the welcome address, highlighted the venue being a most appropriate setting and called the new school underway a “beacon of the future.”
There are few changes in the roster of 24 officials sworn in, as Heroux and most councilors and school committee members were re-elected.
New officeholders sworn in included at-large councilor Cathleen DeSimone, who replaces Heather Porreca, who ran for mayor; Ward 4 school committee member Lynn Porto, who replaces Lori Scales, who chose not to run for re-election; at-large school committee member Robert Hill, who takes the seat of David Quinn, who also chose not to seek re-election; and City Collector Zaida Keefer, who replaces Deb Marcoccio, who was recognized at the end of the ceremony for her 15 years of service.
Former school official Ron Struminski swore in school committee members. Former longtime council member and present COA member Frank Cook did the honors for councilors, Keefer, City Clerk Stephen Withers and City Treasurer Laura Gignac. And Michael Keane, the son of the late Mayor Gerald Keane, swore in Heroux.
All officials took the oath for two-year terms.
The procession included Attleboro War Veterans Council, and police and firefighter honor guards.
Peter Gay of North TV, a Sun Chronicle columnist, served as emcee.
