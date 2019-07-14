ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is aiming to construct a performance venue in Highland Park and has formed a group to look into the possibilities.
He said Friday he’s working with city’s performing arts teachers and an architect on the project.
The effort is in its beginning stage, but if it comes to fruition would enhance the city’s entertainment opportunities and the city as a whole, he said.
“The idea behind this is to have things like performing arts in the spring, summer, and fall,” he said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “Performing arts would include dance, voice, musicals, and plays. This would add a lot of value to Attleboro in terms of what we have to offer as a community.”
While the original idea was to build a “half shell” similar to one the city had in Capron Park years ago, the architect working with the group, Scott Winkler, said it may be difficult to find people who can build one of those today because of “changing skill sets” in the construction industry.
“We certainly can building something similar with a lot of character, but it will probably not be a parabolic or spherical structure,” he said while endorsing the effort.
“The project will be great,” Winkler said.
Whatever form the venue takes, it would allow a variety of performances to take place.
Heroux said the structure could cost as much as $900,000, but the intent is to get grants to help with the expense as the city works to build its new $260 million high school, the most expensive project in city history.
The new school will be located just across the street from Highland on Rathbun Willard Drive.
Earlier this year, a task force formed by the mayor came up with a number of recommendations on how to use the 93-acre property just off Mechanic Street, now known as Highland Park.
One of the ideas endorsed by the group was a performance venue such as an amphitheater or shell, but it was not the most popular choice among panel members, winning approval by a slim 5-4 margin.
All other proposed uses passed with big majorities.
But the mayor and his group are enthusiastic about the project and intend to see it built.
“We are in the very early stage of this project, but we are committed to some type of performing arts venue,” he said.
Stephanie Torres, the city K-12 music coordinator, is on the panel and said the venue would be good for students.
“I am excited about the prospect of Attleboro having a performance space where (Attleboro public school) students will have more opportunities to engage the community through music and the performing arts,” she said in a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
Highland Park is the former Highland Country Club which the city bought for $3 million in September of last year after the club went bankrupt.
Mayoral candidate Heather Porreca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.