ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has decided to hire 13 new firefighters which will bring staffing levels up to 18 per shift, something the firefighters union has been pushing for years.
The additional manpower will also significantly cut annual overtime costs, which most recently soared to just under $1 million, the mayor said.
“The fire chief and I have been working on several things to reduce overtime,” Heroux said in an email this week. “By reducing overtime use and sometimes abuse, we are planning on staffing to 18 firefighters. We have been looking at this for a long time.”
So on Tuesday, Heroux sent a request to the city council for the $26,000 needed for uniforms and medical exams for the hiring process to proceed.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said about half of the 13 new hires will replace retirees expected to leave in the coming year, and the rest will be added to shifts to increase the number on each to 18.
Staffing levels on the fire department have been a bone of contention between mayoral administrations and the union for years.
And on Sunday, union President Paul Jacques sent a letter to The Sun Chronicle outlining the need for 18 firefighters per shift and blaming Heroux for failing to increase the numbers.
The city has not seen as many as 18 firefighters per shift in about 14 years due to budget constraints.
The department staffs 14 per shift, which is the number required by state regulations, before it brings in additional firefighters on overtime to cover for those who call in sick, are on vacation or are injured.
Jacques could not be reached for comment Thursday on the plan to hire 13 firefighters.
While the plan makes Jacques’ letter moot, the mayor responded to allegations it contained.
In his letter Jacques argued that fewer firefighters means more risks for those who remain and more danger to citizens and their property.
“Having one or more of these firefighters missing from the equation jeopardizes the overall mission and safety of everyone involved, both firefighters and citizens alike,” he wrote.
And he blamed Heroux for “a policy decision to reduce firefighter staffing levels.”
But Heroux shot back that the number per shift every day has not changed since he took office.
“We are at the same level we were at when I started my time as mayor,” he said. “We have 14 firefighters doing service runs.”
Heroux said he made his decision to hire in consultation with Lachance and that management, of which he is the head, has the right to determine staffing levels.
“Scott and I are on the same page,” the mayor said. “I don’t make decisions without him. Normally he brings the idea to me and looks for my approval and or funding.”
Jacques also argued that an increase in revenue from the marijuana tax and the federal American Rescue Plan could pay for more firefighters.
But Heroux said the tax went to pay for a 3 percent raise for firefighters this year and next and that money from the rescue plan is a one-time infusion and can’t be spent on recurring expenses such as salaries.
“What Jacques is unwilling or unable to understand is that if we used this money for staffing, once the money is used up, we would be in the same situation as we are right now,” the mayor said. “That is poor planning.”
