ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux on Wednesday touted a high-tech gunshot detection system in city schools that will summon help immediately and said officials are also eyeing systems to keep guns out of schools.
The detection system is currently in eight of the city’s nine schools and Heroux said the new high school will also be equipped with it to complement other safety design measures, such as shatter-proof glass at the school entrance.
“If we can reduce response times we can save lives,” Heroux said at a news conference at the high school with Police Chief Kyle Heagney by his side.
The media event was held in response to Tuesday's shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school.
The high-tech acoustics of the detection system is sophisticated enough to tell the difference between a gunshot and a firecracker or a door slamming shut.
“It’s proven technology that we are bringing to our school system to keep our kids safe,” Heagney said.
Rather than having to rely on someone calling 911 and a dispatcher to relay the emergency, the system will immediately alert every police officer and dispatcher and a list of school officials to the gunshot and tell them where it originated, officials said.
“This is the same technology that, basically, is at the White House and the Pentagon,” Heroux said.
The cost of installing the $500,000 system was paid for with marijuana host agreement funds, according to the mayor.
He said the system should be required in all schools in the state, just like fire alarm systems.
“School shootings are now more common and more dangerous than school fires,” Heroux said.
Although the system is reactive, he said city officials have also discussed proactive measures, such as installing gun detection systems that will be less visible or intrusive as traditional metal detectors.
In addition, Heagney said police officers will also be conducting active shooter training at the new high school this summer.
Unlike the old high school which has multiple entrances, the mayor said, the new high school has only about a dozen with steel doors that will be locked.
The new $260 million high school also has bullet-proof and shatter-proof glass at the entrances so a gunman cannot shoot their way into a school, Heroux said.
The mayor said the school was designed with security issues in mind.