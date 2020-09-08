ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has proposed a sweeping “green new deal” of his own that would ban a number of products for use or sale in the city to keep it “cleaner and greener” and help save the environment.
Products to be banned by ordinance, if the city council agrees, include Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic water bottles, muro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic straws.
The materials pollute waterways, injure or kill wildlife, create greenhouse gases in their production, litter the streets and in some cases are harmful to humans, Heroux said.
The insecticides containing neonicotinoids kill bees which are crucial for pollination, he added.
Heroux submitted his proposed “Environmental Protection and Prevention Ordinance” to the council on Tuesday.
The mayor plugged it in a written statement to the council.
“This Environmental Protection and Prevention ordinance is designed to make Attleboro a cleaner, greener, healthier place for this generation and generations to come,” Heroux said. “This ordinance makes a statement that Attleboro is serious about doing its share to protect the environment.”
He said many of the products he proposes to ban pollute the environment because they are made from petroleum and do not degrade, adding that alternatives for each of the products exist.
“Environmentally friendly and neutral options are available for each of these commodities and should be used,” he said.
In a separate ordinance the mayor proposed to ban the release of balloons into the atmosphere as well.
He said eventually the balloons come down and litter green spaces or kill animals that consume them.
People who are celebrating an occasion or memorializing someone sometimes release bouquets of balloons into the air.
Heroux said using balloons for parties is fine as long as they are not released and are disposed of properly.
Penalties for violating any provision of the environmental ordinance would include fines of $50-$100 or $150-$300 depending on which part is violated.
Written warnings would be issued first.
Release of balloons or balloon littering would incur a $20 fine.
Public hearings will be held on both proposals.
