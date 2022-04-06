ATTLEBORO — In 2014, Attleboro was reported to be the second most boring municipality in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and now Mayor Paul Heroux has suggested a way to change that.
On Tuesday, he asked the city council to appropriate $750,000 from the city’s surplus account, otherwise known as “free cash,” to construct a performing arts pavilion in Highland Park off Rathbun Willard Drive.
Heroux said the pavilion would be built for under $450,000 and the rest would be for “the design contract and a contingency.”
In his bi-weekly communication to the council, Heroux said now is the “ time” for the arts facility.
“We have the cash available to pay for it now without bonding for it, and the cost of construction increases every year, making it more expensive to build something anytime in the future than now in 2022,” he said.
The proposal comes after Attleboro realized a record $13.9 million surplus last fall for fiscal year 2021.
General government surpluses are usually in the range of $2 million to $4 million.
Heroux said even after the city builds the pavilion it will have enough free cash left over to contribute more to the city’s stabilization fund in addition to the record $800,000 it has already deposited.
The mayor noted that Attleboro was described as “one of the five most boring municipalities in the state” in a blog post from 2014.
Former Sun Chronicle reporter Rick Foster wrote the story.
“Movoto, (an) online real estate blog, ranked Attleboro just below No. 1 Leominster on the list of the Bay State’s most boring communities,” Foster reported, adding the survey “specifically noted a lack of local restaurants and lifestyle options.” Brockton placed third.
“There are many reasons to approve this request,” the mayor said in his letter to the council. “There is a widely agreed upon need to improve the cultural and artistic opportunities in Attleboro and to make Attleboro a better more desirable place to live. A performing arts pavilion would enrich our local economy. Access to the performing arts builds skills, self-confidence, and self-esteem in youth.”
The last outdoor performing arts edifice was a Hatch Shell-type building similar to the one in Boston at the Charles River Esplanade.
The shell was located in Capron Park, but it didn’t last long.
According to Heroux, it was built in 1957 and demolished shortly after being condemned in 1974.
“Since then, the city has had a void that needs to be filled,” he said.
The mayor said there could be many uses for the facility.
“It is something that the city can rent out to bring revenue back to the city,” he said. “This would be used by the Attleboro public schools’ performing arts department, rented by local dance, play, music and other performing arts businesses and organizations. It may also become part of the annual 4th of July celebration.”
The pavilion would be located in a bowl-shaped area near the $1 million parking lot built for workers constructing the new $260 million high school, also on Rathbun Willard.
“This is an outstanding use of the property we acquired in 2018, while leaving over 99% of the land unaffected,” Heroux said.
The matter was referred to committee for discussion.
Highland Park is located on the former 93-acre Highland Country Club property, which spreads out from Mechanic Street and Rathbun Willard.
The city bought the property in 2018 for about $3 million after the 117-year-old golf course went bankrupt.