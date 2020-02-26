ATTLEBORO
By the time Mayor Paul Heroux’s successful campaign for re-election was over last November, he had less than $30 in his campaign account.
Now the mayor is trying to replenish his funds in a bit of an unorthodox way. He’s offering to cook dinner for small groups of people willing to donate $125 or more to his campaign.
Heroux, who describes himself as “solidly vegetarian but aspiring vegan,” said he will cook a vegan dinner for three for $125, dinner for four would cost $150, and six people would go for $200.
He said seven or eight groups have already indicate they want to take him up on the offer, adding that dinner would probably consist of something like apple-sage sausage with teriyaki-glazed carrots or cauliflower over a bed of rice or noodles.
Heroux said he doesn’t drink, but he has about 20 bottles of wine left at his house by people who do. So a glass of wine can go with the meal or people can bring their own.
The mayor said he’s used the fundraising approach about 20 times in the past, dating to his years as a state representative.
He said it’s an enjoyable way to raise money and get to know his constituents better.
They usually have a pleasant conversation that does not have to include politics, he said.
Mostly, he said, diners want to know what a day in the life of a mayor is like.
Strangers and friends are both welcome, he said, although he will only dine in small groups, not one-on-one.
Heroux has never been a prolific fundraiser, but said this is one of his more popular methods of bringing in cash.
He said he wants to put some cash into his campaign bank account in case he runs for one last term in 2021, adding that he won’t decide on that until February or March of that year.
If he decides against running, the mayor said he will refund the money.
In the meantime, Heroux, who has 11,000 followers on social media, said his dog Sashi, whom he frequently posts photos of, is proving to be a big attraction for the dinners, just as his last dog, Mura, who died of cancer, was.
