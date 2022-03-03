ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux aims to further improve the “walkability” of the city by building a $1 million sidewalk on Read Street.
On Tuesday he asked the city council to appropriate just under $1.1 from the city’s free cash account to build a 1.7-mile sidewalk along the street, from Kensington Road on the County Street end to West Street.
Kensington leads into a subdivision with two dozen homes.
Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said the sidewalk would run for 300 feet on the Kensington side of the street and then switch over to the other side for the rest of the way to West.
The Read Street project is the next step in an ongoing effort to add sidewalks in heavily-populated neighborhoods and to improve the city's "walkability," the mayor said.
“This sidewalk installation is part of a larger planned effort to connect different parts of the city,” Heroux told the council in his bi-weekly communication.
For example, a sidewalk for Bishop Street, which will be connected to a sidewalk on Park Street, is scheduled to be constructed next year.
A new sidewalk on Maple Street was completed last year and connects to Park as well.
And there's extensive sidewalk work in South Attleboro. A new sidewalk on Mendon Road was connected to Brown Street over the last two years. It will be connected to Robinson Avenue this year and next, Heroux said.
The mayor said the Read Street sidewalk will improve safety for residents and provide a way for them to exercise without walking in the road.
And more people are walking all the time, he said.
“A sidewalk on Read Street will allow for children to safely stand on the side of the road to wait for a school bus, for new parents to walk with a baby stroller, families with dogs a place to safely walk a dog, or for anyone to walk for health,” Heroux said. “People are walking now more than ever in recent history for healthy bodies and healthy minds.”
But since new sidewalks cost about $100 a foot to build, the city can only afford to do one side, except on roads with heavy traffic volume like County Street, North and South Main streets, Newport Avenue, Park Street, Thacher Street and Emory Street, the mayor said.
“There has been a long-standing neighborhood effort to get sidewalks on Read Street,” Heroux said. “When I became mayor in 2018, more residents asked me about constructing a sidewalk on Read Street than all other streets combined.”
Now is the perfect time to build the sidewalk because the street’s water main was recently replaced, but the final street paving has yet to be done.
The two projects would complete the improvements for that road.
Heroux said plans call for the work to be done in the spring and early summer if the council authorizes the expenditure.