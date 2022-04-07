ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux and residents spoke in favor of building a $1.1 million sidewalk on Read Street at a public hearing on Tuesday night.
The sidewalk would stretch for 1.7 miles from Kensington Road on the County Street end to West Street.
The money would come from the $13.9 million surplus the city recorded in fiscal year 2021.
Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said the sidewalk would run for 300 feet on the Kensington side of the street and then switch over to the other side for the rest of the way to West Street.
Currently there’s no sidewalk on the road, which many people use to walk or run for exercise. School children wait for buses along the street.
The mayor said the sidewalk would “preserve pedestrian safety” and now is the time to build it because the city has the money in its surplus account.
“We’re finally in a good place where we can afford to do this,” he told the city council. “We don’t need to bond or use Chapter 90 money (a road maintenance appropriation from the state). This is something people want and we can afford it.”
He said some concerns were raised about old stone walls in the area and the taking of private property.
However, the walls will not be affected and no private property will be taken, Heroux said.
In addition, the sidewalk should be built before Read Street is repaved after the installation of a new water main, he said.
“I really hope you approve it,” Heroux said. “It will be a really big improvement for the neighborhood.”
Dawn Bender of 437 Read said the sidewalk is needed, especially for safety reasons.
She said she walks the road regularly for exercise and always walks facing the traffic to keep an eye out for wayward cars.
“I take my life in my hands every time I walk,” she said. “It’s really nerve-wracking.”
Bender said motorists use the road as a cut-through from County to West and don’t respect the neighborhood.
“They fly down that street,” she said. “(The sidewalk) will protect the people who want to walk.”
Scott Mercier who lives on Jayne Street, which is off Read, said he confines walks with his family to Jayne Street.
He described Read as “very dangerous.”
Mercier also raised concerns for the safety of children waiting for school buses.