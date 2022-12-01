ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux made it official at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he signed his resignation letter in the presence of City Clerk Kate Jackson.
The resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3, one minute before he assumes the office of Bristol County sheriff.
State law calls for the new sheriff to take charge on the first Wednesday of January.
Heroux included a statement in his resignation letter:
“Serving as mayor of Attleboro for the last five years has been the most rewarding job of my life. I will miss serving in this capacity, but look forward to serving the people of Attleboro in this new capacity as sheriff.”
After signing the letter he was asked how he felt.
“It’s a little bit sad,” he said. “It’s the most rewarding job I ever had.”
On Nov. 8, Heroux squeaked out a win over 25-year incumbent sheriff Tom Hodgson, 50.9% to 49.1%.
He said he will miss working with the people at City Hall.
“The people I work with are really outstanding people,” Heroux said.
With the date of his resignation now set, the city council can move forward and set a date for a special election to replace Heroux.
The council is expected propose a date Tuesday during a committee discussion on the subject.
One date that's been floated is Jan. 31, but the election could be pushed back another week.
The election office needs eight to nine weeks to arrange a special election.
Currently there are three candidates seeking to fill out Heroux's term: council President Jay DiLisio, Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and former councilor John Davis.
Whoever wins the contest will face another election battle in the fall of 2023.
Election signs for all three have begun to appear around the city. Davis has run for the job twice before.
Heroux was elected mayor in 2017, beating seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas.
Heroux said one of the accomplishments he’s proudest of during his tenure was his financial management of the city.
He said he’s especially proud of boosting the city’s stabilization account, which in essence is a savings account for unexpected financial needs, to $8 million.
The account is at $7 million now, but the mayor asked that another $1 million be added by using some of the $9.2 million in free (surplus) cash.
Heroux said he’s proud that he’s overseen the establishment of five balanced budgets with no layoffs and that he bolstered the police, fire and public works departments with new equipment.
He said he put the least work into environmental improvements but got the most press for those accomplishments, which had to go through the council for approval.
In addition, he said he got too much credit for work on the new high school.
“I watched people who knew what they were doing do their job,” Heroux said. "That project ran itself.”
He said hiring Catherine Feerick as economic development director was another achievement.
Together they have overseen the improvement of downtown by cutting vacancies and working on the development of the Foster Building on Union Street and the soon to be constructed apartment building where the old Briggs Hotel once stood on South Main Street.
“Those were projects where we grabbed the bull by the horns,” he said.
And Heroux said he’s proud of the building of miles of new sidewalks and the installation of new water mains.
