ATTLEBORO -- A fireworks show tentatively scheduled for Labor Day weekend is in jeopardy -- again.
On Tuesday night, the city council, in a 6-1 vote, rejected Mayor Cathleen DeSimone's request to appropriate $22,000 out of the Special Events-Professional Services account so that a contract could be signed with Atlas Pyrovision of Jaffrey, N.H.
Councilors said they did not want to use taxpayer money to pay for the fireworks and that fund is made up of taxpayer money.
Peter Blais was the only councilor to vote in favor.
“I think the citizens of Attleboro deserve something to look forward to,” he said. “I know it’s a big expense, but I think the people of Attleboro deserve a little fun once in a while.”
A donation campaign was started last month but cash is only trickling in.
So far, just $8,020 has been donated for a show that will cost about $44,000.
In years past, the city would seek donations a year prior to the show, which was usually scheduled for the Fourth of July. In that way, officials could secure the fireworks company early in the year and guarantee a date.
In the past few years, the fundraising committee has dissolved and one person is responsible for raising the cash, the council’s administrative assistant.
And when the money is needed for the current year the pressure is great.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds said raising money at the last minute is “a bad habit to get into.”
City council President Jay DiLisio said there is no money for the event at the moment.
“We don’t have the finances right now,” he said. “I think it’s OK to practice a pause. I think we have an opportunity to look at the way fireworks are done. I’d like to see a private-public collaboration.”
New City Councilor Jonathan Tavares, who was elected this month in a special election, said changing policy is a bad idea and suggested putting the show off until next year.
“Using taxpayer money to make it all happen is going against a long standing policy,” he said. “Let’s put our heads together for July 2024.”
DeSimone said she was disappointed by the council vote.
"Although I appreciate the council's concerns about funding the fireworks display, it is unfortunate that we were unable to find an agreeable way to make this community event happen," she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. "Many residents and families enjoy the fireworks display so I proposed what I thought was a workable solution, understanding that we would need a different plan for future years. I look forward to working with the Council to plan future firework events."
Blais suggested that an intense campaign for cash be mounted.
