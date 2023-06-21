Attleboro Fireworks
Buy Now

Fireworks explode above Hayward Field in Attleboro last July 1.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- A fireworks show tentatively scheduled for Labor Day weekend is in jeopardy -- again.

On Tuesday night, the city council, in a 6-1 vote, rejected Mayor Cathleen DeSimone's request to appropriate $22,000 out of the Special Events-Professional Services account so that a contract could be signed with Atlas Pyrovision of Jaffrey, N.H.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.