Attleboro Fireworks
Fireworks explode above Hayward Field in Attleboro last July 1.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says the annual fireworks display at the city’s 4th of July celebration is “unlikely” this year.

“For several reasons, some due to the special election and related changes in city hall, it is unlikely that the city will have fireworks this year for July 4th,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.