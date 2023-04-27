ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says the annual fireworks display at the city’s 4th of July celebration is “unlikely” this year.
“For several reasons, some due to the special election and related changes in city hall, it is unlikely that the city will have fireworks this year for July 4th,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
A special election was held Feb. 28 to replace Mayor Paul Heroux, who left in January to become Bristol County sheriff. City council President Jay DiLisio took over as acting mayor and subsequently lost to DeSimone in the election.
The changes in leadership caused a disruption in planning, and as a result nothing has been done to set up the fireworks show.
“Just the change over from Paul to Jay to me, combined with losing our personnel director and budget director at the same time, made for unusual circumstances in the office,” DeSimone said.
However, she’s hoping for some pyrotechnics in 2023.
“The good news is that we are working to possibly have a fireworks display later this summer,” DeSimone said. “This will give us time to send donations letters out to residents, raise funds from local organizations, and make other necessary plans for the event.”
The show usually costs about $45,000, she said. City money has not been used to pay for the show in the past.
One source said the city has just $11,000 in its fireworks fund and since last year nothing has been done to raise additional cash.
Usually at this time of year a contract has been signed with a fireworks company and a display has been in place for months for the 4th of July or some date near the 4th.
Letters are usually sent out to potential donors in the months preceding the show and some city councilors have organized collections outside the city’s Dunkin shops.
In the past, Dunkin has contributed $10,000 for the show annually.
In past years fundraising was done in the current year for the next year so that a contract could be signed early in the year and the show would be guaranteed.
