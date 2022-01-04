ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux says he won’t finish his third term if he’s elected to one of two offices for which he’s considering a run.
The mayor has in the past stated that his third term, to which he was elected in November, would be his last, but in a recent interview with The Sun Chronicle he revealed he may not complete it.
A couple of weeks ago Heroux flew to Washington, D.C., to talk to backers about running for another office.
“I’m looking at two different offices,” Heroux said. “I’m trying to figure out which one makes the most sense. If I got elected I would only serve one of the two years as mayor.”
He declined to say what offices he will be seeking, but two prominent local seats will be up for re-election come November. They are the 4th Congressional District seat now held by Newton resident and Democrat Jake Auchincloss, and the office of Bristol County sheriff, which has been held by Republican Tom Hodgson since 1997.
Heroux said he would not announce the office he’s running for until after his inauguration.
Heroux said would not let running for another office conflict with his responsibilities as mayor.
He also said if he were to lose that bid, he will still not run for a fourth term as mayor.
In essence, Heroux said he doesn’t want to wear out his welcome like other mayors before him, including Cyril Brennan, Judy Robbins or Kevin Dumas, who were all defeated in re-election bids after terms of 16, 12 and 14 years, respectively.
“If I stay too long I know I’ll eventually get voted out of office,” Heroux said. “I want to leave on a high note.”
He’s run for re-election as mayor while being mayor so being on the campaign trail while attending to the duties of a demanding job is not new to him.
“I’ll be campaigning for something else, but I’ll still be doing the job of mayor,” he said.
Asked if he had someone in mind whom he’d support to replace him he said he did, but declined to go on record.
Heroux did say, however, that one is a woman and the other a man.
“I know who I would like to succeed me,” he said.
