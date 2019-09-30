ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said Monday his sole political focus is on winning re-election in November, and running for higher office in the near future is unlikely.
Heroux has been the subject of speculation that he might immediately run for Congress if he is re-elected mayor because there will be a rare open seat next year and he has always had an interest in serving in Washington. Although he would not definitely rule out a congressional run, he called it “highly unlikely,” adding, “I’m not speaking about the future.”
His opponent in the city election, City Councilor Heather Porreca, was more definitive, saying she is not interested in higher office.
“I don’t strive to be anything else but mayor for the city of Attleboro. My focus has always been and will continue to be here in Attleboro,” she said.
A number of Democrats are contemplating a run for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, who is running for Senate. The potential candidates are all from the Newton-Brookline area, leading to speculation that a candidate from the southern end of the district could win a primary as those from the northern end divide the vote.
Heroux said there is also a possibility this will be his last run for any office, explaining he believes being in politics is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.
