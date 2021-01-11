ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has asked the city council for authorization to borrow more than $2 million to pay for improvements to the city’s wastewater and drinking water systems.
The total, made under four separate loan order requests, is for $2,075,000.
The first request is for $943,000 to replace the wastewater department’s “supervisory control and data acquisition” computer system. It’s also known as the SCADA system.
The second request is for $255,000 to implement a program to monitor wastewater flow levels and sources of “infiltration” outside legitimate wastewater disposal lines.
The third is a request for $372,000 to replace gate valves for the lift pumps at the department’s Pond Street North Pumping Station.
All three jobs are categorized as Priority 1 needs in the city’s capital improvements plan.
Meanwhile, Heroux is seeking a $500,000 loan authorization for the water department.
That money would pay for a study to determine what improvements need to be made to reduce the levels of trihalomethane or TTHM and poly-fluoroalkyl or PFAS substances in the city’s drinking water to comply with Department of Environmental regulations.
The water department has applied for a $200,000 grant from DEP which would help offset the costs of the needed improvements.
Public hearings for each of the loan requests are slated for Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.