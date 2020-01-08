ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has started the new year by asking the city council to authorize borrowing nearly $11 million to renovate the library and fix two leaky school roofs.
The mayor wants a loan of $6.9 million for the library project, which includes the installation of a new roof, window repairs and HVAC system upgrades.
He is seeking another $3.9 million loan to fix the roofs at the Brennan and Wamsutta middle schools, which have been leaking practically since they were built about 25 years ago.
Heroux sent the requests to the council on Tuesday.
The mayor said the city’s architect for the library project, Bargmann Henrie + Archetype Inc., has estimated construction costs at $5.4 million.
Design, bidding and oversight is expected to cost $362,417 and the expense for an owner’s project manager, or OPM, was estimated at $220,000.
A contingency amount of 16 percent, or $908,364, was recommended, bringing the total to $6.9 million.
The city’s municipal building commission asked Heroux to hire the Boston firm STV/DPM Inc. as the city’s OPM.
Meanwhile, the roof work at the two schools was estimated by Russo Barr Associates Inc., a Woburn consulting firm that specializes in “building envelope technology,” to cost about $1.5 million for each school.
Interior damage from the leaks will cost about $200,000 to fix.
Design, bidding and oversight for the project was estimated at $214,400 and the OPM for the project is expected to cost about $128,000.
The firm recommended a contingency amount of $357,600.
Public hearings for both loan requests have been scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in city council chambers.
