ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux says the city is taking short-term and long-term steps to improve the parking situation in the downtown business area.
Downtown parking has been a frequent complaint from Attleboro residents for decades and Heroux says he hears a lot about it both in person and online.
The complaints have increased with each notice of another downtown development project.
The mayor said Monday there are actually hundreds of city-owned parking spaces in the business district, but often motorists don’t know where they are.
In the short term, he said he has asked city officials to come up with signs directing motorists to lots scattered around the area.
There are city lots at the YMCA on Sanford Street, on Bank Street, and at the library. There is also a garage on Sanford Street.
All are within a short walk of stores and restaurants downtown, the mayor said.
In the long term, the city is trying to find a private developer willing to build a garage on Attleboro Redevelopment Authority land near the downtown train station.
The garage would serve commuter rail passengers and downtown customers, Heroux said.
He said he has also talked to the company that issues and processes parking tickets. Aggressive ticket-writing is another complaint about downtown.
Some tickets are issued because motorists failed to park within the required 12 inches of a curb. Heroux said he has asked the company not to be so strict about the rule.
“If it’s 12 inches, or 13 inches or 15, that’s OK,” he said.
People who get a ticket for parking more than 12 inches from a curb complain they were within the white-lined parking box, but Heroux said that is not the issue.
The white lines are actually to keep passing vehicles from getting too close, he said.
The company that handles the tickets is Passport Labs of North Carolina.
Heroux said it is paid $1.87 for each ticket issued, a flat $3,965 a month service fee, and 55 cents per delinquent notice.
The total came to $5,700 in January based on 860 tickets and 250 late notices.
