ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has submitted his fiscal year 2023 budget, a $165.6 million spending plan that reflects a 4.4% increase over the FY 2022 revised budget, which came in at $158.6 million.
Heroux presented the budget to the city council on Tuesday and said his goals were to avoid layoffs and maintain city services.
But he made it clear that the city does not have the cash it needs.
“While this budget is balanced there is no city department that is adequately funded, staffed or equipped,” he said.
He also said employee pay is one of the causes for that.
“Employee salary increases when step increases are combined with (cost of living) increases have been outpacing the growth of city revenues,” he said. “This by definition is not sustainable…”
On a positive note, the new marijuana businesses in the city are expected to produce about $1.7 million in revenue next year thanks to a local sales tax and host community agreements.
But residents will be paying more in fees.
If approved by the council, city residents will see an increase in their trash fee of $23.66 in FY 2023 along with water and sewer rate increases.
The mayor has asked the council to approve a water rate increase from $5.10 to $5.51, 41 cents, or about 8%. The water rate is applied to each 100 cubic feet of water consumed.
He also asked the council to approve the use of $309,729 in “retained earnings,” otherwise known as a surplus, to limit the rate increase to 41 cents.
Heroux requested that the sewer rate be increased from $9.47 to $10.20, which is a 73 cent, or 7.7%, increase. The sewer rate is applied to 90% of the water consumed.
The mayor asked that $269,605 of sewer “retained earnings” be used to limit the rate increase to 73 cents.
The exact dollar amount of the FY 2023 budget is $165,660,584, which is a $7,042,973 increase over the revised FY 2022 budget of $158,617,611.
The council has 45 days to review and make changes to the budget.
The school department got the biggest increase in terms of dollars with a hike of $7,433,030, which is an increase of 8.9% over the FY 2022 revised budget of $83,328,013.
Its total budget is $90,761,044 — the highest ever.
As usual, the school budget is the city’s biggest expense chewing up 54.79% of the entire spending plan.
Director of Budget and Administration Jeremy Stull said most of the school department increase came from a rise in state funding.
“Nearly $6 million of it was prescribed under the state formula,” he said in an email. “Chapter 70 (aka state school funding) was up $6.27 million from Fiscal 2022 to the Senate Budget in Fiscal 2023. From $41.52 million to $47.79 million, so that drove most of it.”
The rest came in an annual city increase over the required Net School Spending requirement.
The biggest increase in terms of a percentage (other than the annual snow deficit charges), was for the health department, which got a bump of $352,041, or 11.4%.
The increase in spending for snow removal was 12.5% and the deficit was $710,002.
The mayor used $959,157 in free cash to balance the budget.
Most of that went toward the one-time expense of $710,002 for the snow removal deficit.
The snow removal account is in deficit every year because it’s impossible to know how much snow and ice will afflict the city during the winter and how much to budget for it.
Heroux noted that he intends to deposit $400,000 into the city’s stabilization account, bringing it to over $6 million for the first time ever. And that amount combined with the $1 million in the school’s special education stabilization account brings the city to $7 million in reserve cash, he said.
Heroux said he aims to add to the police and firefighter rolls.
He said he’s funded four additional police officers.
And Heroux said he will transfer overtime money into salaries, which will allow the hiring of seven additional firefighters.
The proposed budget can be found at www.cityofattleboro.us under the “government” tab.