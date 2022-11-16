ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux announced Tuesday that he will submit his letter of resignation when the state certifies his election as Bristol County sheriff on Nov. 23.
His announcement came in a letter to the city council.
Meanwhile, he canceled the vacation he planned for next week and said he will work through to the end of the year.
As a result, council President Jay DiLisio will not have to fill in as acting mayor until Heroux becomes sheriff in early January. DiLisio is vying to replace Heroux, as are fellow councilor Cathleen DeSimone and former councilor John Davis.
Heroux also recommended that the special election to fill the vacancy in the corner office take place on Jan. 31.
Once the state certifies his election on Nov. 23 that will leave nine weeks until the mayoral election, with about four weeks for the council president to serve as acting mayor.
The actual election date has to be determined by the council once the mayor’s resignation is on file.
Some confusion erupted Tuesday night on the council floor when it received a notice from City Clerk Kate Jackson that the Election Commission contacted her and recommended April 4 as the date for the special election.
The commission said it hoped to save taxpayer money by only having one special election.
On Wednesday night, Heroux said no one from the commission or elections office contacted Jackson.
If one of the two councilors, DiLisio or DeSimone, is elected, then another special election would be needed to fill the vacant councilor’s seat.
By Wednesday afternoon, however, the confusion was resolved with the commission agreeing with the mayor that the Jan. 31 date would better line up with the city charter, which states a special election for mayor should be held “forthwith,” as in without delay, Election Administrator Leslie Veiga said.
According to the charter, if there are nine months or more left in a councilor’s term a special election must be called to fill the seat.
Anything under nine months would not require a special election.
That wouldn’t happen if the special election for mayor were held on April 4.
A special election for council would not be needed if Davis is elected to the corner office.
With $9.2 million in the city’s free cash account it seems the city could afford two special elections if need be.
Heroux argued that the earlier the special election is held the better it will be for the city.
“It is in the interest of the city to have a special election immediately for a lot of reasons,” he said. “There are things that an acting mayor cannot do that only a mayor can do or an interim mayor can do.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
