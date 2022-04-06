ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is taking another shot at banning nip bottles sold by liquor stores.
While a great many of the tiny plastic bottles end up on city streets, Heroux said his main aim is to stop their sale and cut the use of petroleum in their production.
He said a ban would protect marine environments, advance solid waste reduction, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect waterways.
In his bi-weekly communication to the city council on Tuesday, Heroux urged the council to reconsider his original request, which came in September 2020 and was shot down by the council last June on an 8-3 vote.
At the time it was just one component of a nine-proposal effort to make Attleboro “cleaner and greener.”
Seven of the mayor’s proposals passed, but the nip, or shot, bottle one didn’t, nor did a proposal to ban plastic water bottles. The vote on the water bottles was 9-2 against.
If the council votes to ban nip bottles, which contain 1.5 ounces of hard liquor, the law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and violations would carry fines.
The first violation would mean a warning. For the second, a business would be fined $150, and all subsequent violations would be $300 for each day.
The health department would enforce the measure. It would have the power to grant an exemption up to six months to allow a business to reduce its inventory.
Heroux acknowledged that the nip bottles are associated with drunken driving and the production of lots of litter on city streets, but he argued that the city needs to participate with other communities in the effort to reduce the use of products made with petroleum.
“As part of the city’s effort to participate in the larger societal movements that seek to decrease our consumption of fossil fuel-based products, plastic shot bottles are something that I believe the city should ban the sale of, as other communities have ...,” he said. “There are several reasons, the main reason being that their production is destroying our environment.”
The proposed ban last year was opposed by local liquor stores who pledged to help keep city streets clean.
But Heroux said that they have failed to do that. Regardless, he said, the city should not support a product that “destroys the earth.”
“I hate to sound cliché but we need to think globally and act locally,” he said. “We banned other harmful products in this city. We should ban these harmful products.”
Liquor store owners say a ban on nip bottles would put a significant dent in their sales.
Products the council did ban include polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic straws and plastic exfoliating beads.
The council also banned the release of balloons during memorials or celebrations.
A public hearing on the issue has been slated for May 17.