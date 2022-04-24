ATTLEBORO — Police cruisers could go all electric if Mayor Paul Heroux and Police Chief Kyle Heagney like what they see with a trial car in the coming months.
Heroux, who owns an all-electric car, was so impressed by its performance that he’s now pushing similar vehicles for use by police.
He told The Sun Chronicle that the all-electric cars are less costly over time, produce fewer emissions and are much faster.
Heroux and Heagney are hoping the city council will approve funding for a pilot program in June.
While electricity costs could go up during the pilot program, eventually recharging stations would be built which would be partly fueled by solar cells to keep costs down.
“If this were implemented, the plan would be to have a solar carport erected over the fleet of police cruisers,” Heroux said. “The cost of electricity from a solar car port would be less in the long run than the cost of gas.”
The mayor said electric vehicles cost more upfront, but they require less maintenance.
Heagney said he’ll support the effort.
“If the pilot program is fruitful, we will purchase more vehicles,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
“We will continuously conduct a needs assessment and cost analysis as we progress through this endeavor.”
He noted however that the vehicle would be an administrative car which needs less equipment than a standard street cruiser.
“For example, the patrol vehicles have full light bars and prisoner cages and the admin cars do not,” Heagney said. “There are less equipment needs for the admin cars vs. the patrol cars.”
Several models are under consideration including the Tesla model Y.
The Tesla is more expensive than the standard gasoline powered cruiser, but is expected to save money over time, the mayor said.
“We are considering several EVs, but an EV Tesla Model Y is about $64,000, plus the $9,000 to outfit for police use,” Heroux said.
The current cost of a gas-powered cruiser is about $55,000 with an additional $9,000 to outfit it for police use, the mayor said.
“We would easily not spend $9,000 in fuel over the course of three years with an EV, and fewer maintenance costs, i.e. breaks, engine, transmission repairs.”
Other police departments, including one in Ipswich, are trying the vehicles.
The police chief in that town has one and he’s impressed, according to an article in The Boston Herald published last year.
He got the car last May so he’s had a chance to drive it in the winter which was a concern for him.
“Chief Paul Nikas said the primary concern with getting the car was whether it could handle New England’s bad weather, but he’s found the Model Y’s all-wheel drive sufficient in the snow. The biggest adjustment, he said, has been the car’s handling and acceleration,” the story said.
“The best way I can describe it, is it’s like driving an electric golf cart. The minute you hit the accelerator, the car automatically goes. There’s no shifting of gears. When you let off the gas, the car starts to brake immediately,” he said.
A number of municipalities already use hybrid vehicles for departments, including the Attleboro and Mansfield police departments. But hybrids still require gasoline where the electric ones will not.